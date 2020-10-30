Artist Formerly Known as Grimes Has a New Name and It's Only 1 Letter

Call her by a new name.

Formerly known as Grimes, the 32-year-old singer (whose government name is Claire Boucher) just revealed in a new interview that she now goes by “c.”

According to the New York Times, the partner of Elon Musk said her new name is a reference to the speed of light. C welcomed a baby boy, X Æ A-XII Musk, back in May. The nickname for her baby's complicated name is X.

During the new interview, c talked about her 5-month-old son’s unique interests. “I’ve watched ‘Apocalypse Now’ and stuff with my baby,” she said. “He’s into radical art. Like, he just actually is, and I don’t think it’s problematic to engage with them on that level.”

Not only is c introducing her son to media works that others may not deem suitable for a baby, she is creating new content as well for him. Her latest project was an attempt to move X away from traditional infant entertainment. Partnering with the app Endel, the musician created a "soothing, ambient soundtrack" in an effort to produce “a better baby sleeping situation.”

“When you have a baby, you’re always using white noise machines. It’s much easier to get them to sleep if you train them on some kind of audio situation,” she explained. “And so I was just like, could this be more artistic? In general, stuff for babies is really just creatively bad. I don’t want your first introduction to the world to just be all this aimless crap.”

The project that was released on Wednesday is titled “AI Lullaby,” and is available on the app for the next eight weeks.

“I’m not insulting babies,” she continued. “I’m just, it’s all very one vibe. I just feel like getting out of the like, ‘Here’s a zebra and a bear in, like, pastel color tones’ energy. That’s just one very small sort of creative lens that things can be looked at through.”

She added that babies “do have taste."

"They definitely like some things. They don’t like other things. They fully have opinions.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: