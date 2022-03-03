Amal Clooney Shares Rare Comments on Her Life With George Clooney

Amal Clooney is opening up about her “wonderful” marriage to George Clooney.

“Marriage has been wonderful. I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter,” the human rights lawyer, who was recently named one of Time’s 12 Women of the Year, told the magazine.

“It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined,” she added. “I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life, and to be a mother — this is how I get my balance.”

As an international criminal law and human rights attorney, Clooney, 44, has advocated for victims of genocide and other atrocities in high-profile cases around the world. However, after marrying George Clooney in 2014, media coverage of her has sometimes focused more on her outfit choices than the substance of her work.

Clooney opened up to Time about how she uses her public profile to “try to turn the spotlight to what is important.”

“That can definitely benefit some clients,” she said. “If I am at a work function and reporting of it focuses on irrelevant issues, there’s not much I can do about that. Since I can’t control it, my approach is just not to dwell on it and just get on with my work and my life and hope that attitudes will catch up.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

“And I do actually feel like there is a female solidarity that has built up on these issues where other women will sort of call that out in a way that maybe wouldn’t have happened five or 10 years ago,” she added. “So attitudes are changing.”

Clooney and her husband, 60, welcomed twins Alexander and Ella in 2017, and the lawyer said her children motivate her to continue fighting for justice.

“With everything going on today, I want to have a good answer when they ask me what I was doing,” she said.

