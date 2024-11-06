Decision 2024

When is Kamala Harris going to speak today?: Here's what to know about if the VP conceded the election

Vice President Harris did not speak to supporters Tuesday night, but a campaign co-chair said she would address the nation on Wednesday after calling Trump to concede the election

By NBC New York Staff

Former President Donald Trump is once again President-elect Donald Trump after becoming the projected winner in the 2024 presidential election over Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris did not speak to the supporters or the nation on Tuesday night as election results we coming in and the race had not been decided.

Harris campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond said the vice president would not address supporters on Tuesday but that the nation could expect to here from her sometime Wednesday.

We just got the timing of the speech, which will come at 4 p.m. ET.

What time will Kamala Harris speak?

Vice President Harris is expected deliver remarks to the nation at 4 p.m. ET.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will be in attendance.

A campaign e-mail just released to supporters said doors will open at 1 p.m.

The tradition involves two reasons why concessions matter: the importance of handing off a functioning executive branch to the new commander-in-chief and the necessary prevention of any political violence.

Where will Kamala Harris speak from?

Harris is expected to address her supporters and the nation from Howard University, three Harris aides tell NBC News.

Howard University, her alma mater, was the site of the Harris/Walz campaign watch party on Tuesday.

Has Kamala Harris conceded the election?

Vice President Harris is expected to concede the election in her address to the nation on Wednesday, NBC News' Peter Alexander reports.

Before she speaks to the nation, Harris is expected to call President-elect Trump to concede the race, Monica Alba from NBC News reports.

Will Joe Biden speak to the nation? Has Biden called Trump?

Alba said President Joe Biden will also call former President Trump to congratulate him. Biden is expected to address the nation about the election results at some point.

Biden plans to attend Trump's inauguration in January in Washington, Alba reports.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024Donald TrumpJoe BidenKamala Harris
