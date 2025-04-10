For the first time, the mother of the young men, killed along with their father by an Amtrak train in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, is sharing the pain she's carried since the tragic loss of her family.

According to officials, the Amtrak train, which was traveling from Boston to Richmond, Virginia, struck three people — 56-year-old Christopher Cramp and his sons, 31-year-old David Cramp and 24-year-old Thomas Cramp — on the track in Bristol near Prospect and Beaver streets around 6:05 p.m. on April 3, 2025.

Léelo en español aquí.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The coroner's office ruled that manners of death for Christopher and David Cramp accidents, while the younger Cramp died by suicide.

Michele Cramp, mother of Christopher and Thomas, told NBC10 that on the day of the incident, she was on her way to see both of her sons.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"I was on my way to them to take them out to dinner because we were going to go out with my son I got there 15 minutes too late," said Michele Cramp.

Officials and family friends said that the elder Cramp was a volunteer firefighter and worked as an outreach coordinator who served the unhoused and those with mental health issues.

The brothers were both husbands and fathers. The tragedy has touched the hearts of this entire community.

“You do anything for your children; you try to save them, protect them, and Chris did that," said Bucks County Commissioner Bob Harvey.

In memory of the men, Brian Herwick, who owns the Borough Pub, decided to hold a fundraiser Wednesday night at his bar. Part of the profits from the food and drinks sold went to help the family with funeral costs.

"Dave came in here many times. He was really nice, good kid, things like that. He had bright future ahead of him it was just a tragedy to see him gone so soon," said Herwick.

Michele Cramp shared that the death of her two sons and their father has been hard on her entire family, but the support from her community has been overwhelming.

"The support is amazing. Knowing what my kids and ex-husband meant the community means so much," Michele Cramp said.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.