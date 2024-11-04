Voting in Pennsylvania?: Here's what to know about when polls open and close on Election Day

Pennsylvania is set to be a decisive state in the 2024 election on Tuesday.

Polls open at 7 a.m. ET in Pennsylvania, a “blue wall" state. This year, it's the spot where Harris and Trump met for the first time at their sole debate in September in Philadelphia.

Polls close at 8 p.m. ET in the state with more electoral votes, 19, than any of the battlegrounds.

More than 1.7 million mail-in ballots and early votes have been cast in Pennsylvania as of Nov. 4, according to NBC News.

When do polls open in Pennsylvania?

Polls open at 7 a.m. ET in Pennsylvania on Election Day.

When do polls close in Pennsylvania?

Polls close at 8 p.m. ET in Pennsylvania on Election Day.

Tomorrow is #ElectionDay. Polls will be open from 7 a.m to 8 p.m. Make your plan to vote at https://t.co/cHN9zCjPIp.



Voting in person? Locate your polling place: https://t.co/5lAjJpE98d.

Need to return your mail ballot? Find a drop off location: https://t.co/HxQxGM61iu.



If you… pic.twitter.com/UiQoltMfLm — PA Department of State (@PAStateDept) November 4, 2024

How do I find my polling place in Pennsylvania?

To find your polling place in Pennsylvania, visit the State Department of Pennsylvania website to search based on your address.

Who do I call if I run into voter issues in Pennsylvania?

The Pennsylvania State Department has a hotline setup for voters and can be reached at 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772).

When might Pennsylvania be called after the election?

In 2020, the AP first reported results at 8:09 p.m. ET on Nov. 3 and declared Biden the winner at 11:25 a.m. ET on Nov. 7.

How close was the vote margin in 2020 in Pennsylvania?

Biden’s 2020 margin in Pennsylvania was about 80,000 votes out of more than 6.9 million votes.

How many electoral votes are up for grabs in Pennsylvania?

Pennsylvania has 19 electoral votes, the most of any battleground state.