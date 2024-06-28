When is the next presidential debate?

The first 2024 presidential debate is in the books.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump took the debate stage at CNN's Atlanta studios on Thursday for their first showdown of this election cycle.

Biden and Trump squared off a couple of times in the leadup to the 2020 election, but their latest meeting marked the first-ever presidential debate between a sitting president and a former one.

The debate, which was moderated by CNN's Dana Bash and Jake Tapper, saw Biden and Trump spar over several key issues, from reproductive rights to immigration and the economy. There were personal attacks from the candidates as well, with each calling the other the worst president in U.S. history.

So, when will Biden and Trump next go head-to-head?

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

When is the second presidential debate?

The second presidential debate is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Who is hosting the second presidential debate?

ABC News will take over hosting duties for the second debate.

The debate will air on ABC, ABC News and Hulu. It will also be available to other networks for simulcast.

Who is moderating the second presidential debate?

ABC News’ Linsey Davis and David Muir will serve as moderators for the second debate. Davis hosts "ABC News Live Prime" and Muir hosts "World News Tonight."

Where is the second presidential debate being held?

The location of the second debate isn't known yet. Deadline reported last month that it's expected to be held in a studio.

How many presidential debates will there be?

The Sept. 10 debate is the only one that's currently on the docket.

How many presidential debates were there in 2020?

There were two Biden-Trump debates leading up to the 2020 election, one in September and one in October. A third debate was canceled due to COVID-19.

When is the presidential election?

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.