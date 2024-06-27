What to Know President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump debated in their first in-person face-off since the 2020 presidential election.

Throughout the 90-minute debate, the two candidates traded personal jabs and went head-to-head calling each other the 'worst president ever,' sparring over their golf games, and Trump's criminal convictions.

Biden appeared hoarse throughout the debate, with several sources telling NBC News he had a cold.

This live blog about the debate has ended. See full coverage of the presidential election here.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump debated Thursday night in their first face-to-face match up of the 2024 general presidential election.

Biden appeared hoarse throughout the debate, with sources telling NBC News he had a cold, and sparking concerns over his physical health. Trump repeated familiar claims about the economy, crime and immigration -- and debuted new false claims including one that he offered to send soldiers to end the Capitol Riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Both candidates stayed close to well-worn stances on topics including abortion and foreign policy.

They both leaned into personal attacks in nearly every response, covering quick ground with Trump's felony convictions and the conviction of Joe Biden's son Hunter on felony gun charges.