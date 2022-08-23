What District Am I in for New York's 2022 Primary Election?

Election Day is here in New York as voters flock to polling locations to cast their ballots in part two of the state’s primary election.
Residents are voting in district races for the U.S. House and Senate after a judge ordered the redrawing of political maps earlier this year.
The redistricting caused major changes in the election, including uprooting some candidates from their districts and moving them to another.
Not only did the redrawing of maps affect candidates, but it also affected voters.
Decision 2022
What New York district am I in?
After the 2020 census, New York’s legislative districts were redrawn for State Assembly, State Senate, and Congressional offices. Voters will elect representatives for these new districts during the 2022 primary and general elections.
The new lines will take effect in January 2023.
Election officials say poll sites may have changed for some residents and urged them to check their polling locations before heading out to vote.
Voters can find their new legislative district by clicking here and inserting their address in the map.