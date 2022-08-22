new york primary

See Every Democrat, Republican Candidate in NY's Primary Election on Tuesday

New York election officials reported that more than 76,000 votes had been counted as early voting wrapped on Sunday

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tuesday marks the finale of New York’s two-part primary election after voters previously cast their ballots in June for statewide races.

District voting for New York’s U.S. House and Senate races was delayed after a judge ordered the redrawing of political maps in the state.

The new congressional districts positioned two top Democrat incumbents, Rep. Carolyn Maloney and Rep. Jerry Nadler, as rivals in one of several hotly contested races.

Decision 2022

Decision 2022 5 hours ago

Top Democrats Square Off in Tuesday's New York Primary: What to Know

Decision 2022 May 24

Have You Been Redistricted? Search Your NYC Address Here

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Election officials reported more than 76,000 early votes had been counted before polling locations open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Here’s’ a complete list of Democrat and Republican candidates on the ballot in New York’s August primary election.

Click here for continuous coverage and live election results.

Get updates on what's happening in the tri-state area to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

new york primaryDecision 2022primary election
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us