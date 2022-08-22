See Every Democrat, Republican Candidate in NY's Primary Election on Tuesday

Tuesday marks the finale of New York’s two-part primary election after voters previously cast their ballots in June for statewide races.

District voting for New York’s U.S. House and Senate races was delayed after a judge ordered the redrawing of political maps in the state.

The new congressional districts positioned two top Democrat incumbents, Rep. Carolyn Maloney and Rep. Jerry Nadler, as rivals in one of several hotly contested races.

Election officials reported more than 76,000 early votes had been counted before polling locations open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Here’s’ a complete list of Democrat and Republican candidates on the ballot in New York’s August primary election.

