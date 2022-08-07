Deadline to Request Absentee Ballot in Rare August NY Primary Arrives

A key deadline in New York's special August primary election falls on Monday.
Voters hoping to cast their ballots outside of designated polling sites must request to vote absentee by August 8.
New Yorkers get two primary elections this summer after redistricting shook up the state's electoral maps and pushed the primaries for Congress and state Senate back to August 23.
In previous years, voters who requested an absentee ballot could still show up to an in-person polling location and use a machine to vote. Now, voters who made such a request and show up to a polling location must complete an affidavit ballot.
Here are key dates for the August primary:
- July 29: Last day to register to vote
- Aug. 8: Last day to register for absentee ballot
- Aug. 13: Early voting begins
- Aug. 21: Early voting ends
- Aug. 23: Primary day
Voters should double-check their polling locations before heading to cast their ballots. Confirm your location here.