Connecticut launches nation's first Christmas Movie Trail inspired by holiday movies

What to Know Christmas movies that teater between holiday traditions and rom-coms have become a ubiquitous presence and a beloved genre. With this in mind, Connecticut has unveiled the nation's first-ever Christmas Movie Trail.

This unique trail allows Christmas movie lovers the opportunity to experience some of the locations they've seen in their favorite holiday films.

The curated map featuring 22 filming locations.

"As the first of its kind, the Connecticut Christmas Movie Trail is more than a nod to the films themselves—it's an invitation to experience Connecticut in a way that's both familiar and new," said Governor Ned Lamont. "We're proud that our towns and cities have inspired so many holiday favorites, and we look forward to welcoming fans to see these idyllic communities firsthand."

The curated map featuring 22 filming locations, invites visitors visit main streets, town squares, cozy inns, intimate cafes, and iconic attractions where their favorite holiday stories were shot and allow fans a new way to experience Connecticut.

"Holiday films bring us comfort, nostalgia, and a bit of magic," said Andrew Gernhard, producer of numerous holiday classics and a Connecticut native who continues to call the state home. "Having grown up here, I know firsthand the character and warmth that make Connecticut an ideal setting to bring these films to life. We've had the joy of filming so many holiday scenes here, and I think fans are going to love experiencing Connecticut through this lens."

Holiday films have helped bring in money to Connecticut, with productions contributing over $58 million to the state's economy and creating more than 2,000 jobs.

The trail includes locations seen in movies: Trivia at St. Nick's, Where Are You, Christmas?, Mystic Christmas, Ghosts of Christmas Always, Sugar Plum Twist, A Holiday in Harlem, Next Stop, Christmas, One Royal Holiday, Holiday for Heroes, Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane, Christmas at Pemberly Manor, Romance at Reindeer Lodge, Wally Lamb's Wishin' & Hopin', The 12 Days of Christmas Eve, The Holiday Fix Up, The Noel Diary, Soul Santa, My Adventures with Santa, A Very Nutty Christmas, A Very Merry Toy Store, Broadcasting Christmas, The Santa Con.

For more information, including access to the Connecticut Christmas Movie Trail map, visit www.CTvisit.com.