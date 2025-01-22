FDNY

5 hurt in major NYC house fire as firefighters battle frozen hydrants

All five injured people were neighbors; the people in the house got out safely

By NBC New York Staff

Bitterly cold temperatures hindered firefighters' efforts to douse a Brooklyn house fire early Wednesday, with frozen hydrants complicating the response as personnel encountered heavy flames, officials said.

A total of five people were injured in the blaze that broke out on 38th Street in the Flatlands around 12:45 a.m. All were neighbors; all but one of them were taken to hospitals. They're expected to be OK. The people in the house got out safely, officials said.

That the flaming house was on a dead-end street complicated the operation, given the frozen hydrants, according to the FDNY.

"There was only one way to access the fire building, and it was a long, long supply to finally get water to the first engine. We ended up pulling everybody out and protect the exposures,” Chief James Carney, Division 15, said in part in a post on X.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed angry orange flames leaping high into the night sky in what appears to be a residential neighborhood. More than 130 fire and EMS personnel responded to what became a three-alarm fire.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.

