Police shoot man accused of holding knife in the Bronx

Police opened fire on a man allegedly wielding with a knife in the Bronx on Sunday evening, the second time cops shot a person over the weekend.

The NYPD said officers shot at the man around 5:40 p.m. on East 148th Street. He was struck at least once, but the extent of the man's injuries wasn't immediately clear.

Medics transported the man to Lincoln Hospital and police said he was expected to survive.

The knife reportedly in the man's possession was recovered at the scene, according to the NYPD.

Police officials were expected to hold a press conference later on Sunday to provide additional details.

On Friday night, police shot a man in Brooklyn after allegedly pointing a gun at an NYPD sergeant during a foot chase. A 50-year-old man was taken to the hospital and was being treated for critical injuries.