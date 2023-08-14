Need a passport in a hurry? Here's how to speed up the renewal process

In need of a new or renewed passport, but finding long wait times? There are a few ways to hasten the process in case you need one quickly.

There are around 400,000 people applying every week to process or renew their U.S. passports, and the routine wait time is quite long: 10 to 13 weeks. Even "expediated service" takes seven to nine weeks to get a passport issued.

So what can be done to get a passport sooner? And what about emergencies?

Travelers have complained about only being able to apply by mail, or in-person at select places.

Those traveling in 14 days or less qualify for Urgent Travel, but need to make an appointment at a passport agency office via telephone. Andres Rodriguez, a community relations officer for the U.S. Department of State, said those who desperately need a passport should keep trying to secure one of those appointments.

"Continue calling our 877 number, perhaps daily, to try and secure an appointment at one of our agencies. Keep in mind you do need to be traveling within 14 days and you will be asked to provide an itinerary to prove that," said Rodriguez.

If it's not an urgent request, try to apply in person at a passport acceptance fair. There is some good news coming: The federal government is finalizing a pilot project to upload applications and documents online, which they said should soon be operational. They also aim to add more staff to help address the backlog.

"What we are doing now is focusing on hiring. Some of the long term efforts do include modernization," Rodriguez said. "We hope to relaunch that pilot by the end of the year. Modernization and the ability to apply or renew online will be game changing for us."

But before that goes live, anyone planning on traveling internationally within a year is urged to check passport expiration dates in order to give plenty of time to get a renewal, and to avoid a potential travel disaster.