The Belmont Stakes horses, post positions and odds

The third and final leg of the Triple Crown is approaching.

The 2024 Belmont Stakes takes place Saturday at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. The highly anticipated horse race will come five weeks after Mystik Dan won the Kentucky Derby and three weeks after Seize the Grey emerged victorious in the Preakness Stakes.

Both of those horses are in this weekend's Belmont field, as is Kentucky Derby runner-up Sierra Leone. But which 3-year-old thoroughbred is favored to come out on top?

From the morning line odds to the post positions, here's what to know about this year's Belmont Stakes field:

How many horses are running in the Belmont Stakes?

The Belmont features a 10-horse field.

What are the Belmont Stakes post positions?

Seize the Grey, Mystik Dan and Sierra Leone will start from the No. 1, 3 and 9 post positions, respectively, at Saratoga Race Course.

Here are the full results from the post position draw:

Seize the Grey Resilience Mystik Dan The Wine Steward Antiquarian Dornoch Protective Honor Marie Sierra Leone Mindframe

What are the Belmont Stakes morning line odds?

The morning-line favorite for the Belmont Stakes isn't Mystik Dan or Seize the Grey. Rather, it's Sierra Leone who boasts the top odds at 9-5. Sierra Leone came up just shy of winning the Derby, losing to Mystik Dan by a nose in a photo finish.

Mindframe is right behind Sierra Leone at 7-2 followed by Mystik Dan at 5-1 and Seize the Grey at 8-1.

Here's a full look at the morning line odds: