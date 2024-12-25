How accurate are airport luggage scales? What to know before traveling

Worried about having to pay extra for baggage when you board a flight? And how are fliers supposed to know just how accurate the airport scale really is?

Those traveling home after the holidays — perhaps bringing gifts back with them — would surely like to avoid the pricey extra fees for bags that are over airlines' weight limit. Concern over airline fees is so high among consumers, it was the focus of a Capitol Hill hearing the first week of December, led by Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

In order to ensure travelers that airport scales are indeed accurate, the New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection inspects scales at LaGuardia Airport and JFK Airport every two years, with permission from Port Authority officials.

"We found two scales out of 900 of them at the two airports that were non-compliant," DCWP Commissioner Vilda Vera Mayuga told NBC New York during an exclusive look at how city officials check for accuracy. "So they are taken out of service. The airport knows to do that. And they are expected to either repair them or get new ones."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Both scales that were found to be noncompliant were located at JFK. When reached for comment, Port Authority thanked the DWCP for finding the inaccurate scales.

"We will continue working with terminal operators and airlines to implement corrective measures as needed," Port Authority said.

Anyone hoping to see the last time an airport scale was checked should keep an eye out for one simple thing when weighing their luggage: an inspection sticker somewhere on the scale.

"It’s almost like a scavenger hunt that we engage with our consumers and it’s not just the scales at the airport; it’s any scale in any retail shop," said Mayuga.

Passengers traveling in a large group and looking to save money on baggage should spread out the bags in an effort to minimize how much each person has. And if those who want to check a bag that is an overhead carry-on size, consider bringing it to the gate for a free gate check.