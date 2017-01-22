Madonna speaks with Michael Moore during the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington.

The White House released its first official reaction to the women's marches yesterday after Press Secretary Sean Spicer ignored shouted questions about the matter on Saturday, NBC News reported.

The statement from a Trump administration official said it was a "shame" that the March for Life next Friday "will not get anywhere near the same amount of coverage that this march got—and those pro-life members were NOT welcome at the Women’s March."

"The organizers noted that their platform is pro-choice and they revoked partnership status’ from pro-life groups," the statement continued.

The White House also called out Madonna, one of many celebrities to speak at marches across the country, for telling crowds that she had "thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House."

The White House statement does not include the rest of Madonna's comment, which continued: "But I know that this won't change anything. We cannot fall into despair." Instead, Madonna called for a "revolution of love."

"Comments like [Madonna's] are absolutely unacceptable and had they been said about President Obama, the mainstream media would be in an uproar," the statement continued. "The Trump administration welcomes a robust discussion regarding the critical issues facing America’s women and families."