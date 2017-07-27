Trump Drawing of NYC Skyline Goes Up for Auction - NBC New York
Trump Drawing of NYC Skyline Goes Up for Auction

    Nate D. Sanders Auctions
    A 2005 drawing of New York City's skyline by Donald Trump is up for auction in New York.

    A drawing of the New York City skyline originally sketched by President Donald Trump in 2005 is up for auction at the Los Angeles-based Nate D. Sanders Auctions, NBC News reported.

    The 11.5-by-9-inch piece that Trump sketched for a charity event is set for a starting bid at $9,000.

    The drawing, completed a year after the premiere of Trump's reality show "The Apprentice," appears to show Trump Tower flanked by skyscrapers, hugged by what could be a flowing river or a wavy thoroughfare. The signed sketch has a "light smudge and abrasion to [its] right side," the auction house says in its lot description, but it is generally in "near fine condition."

    "It's neither good nor bad. It's curious. I don't get any pleasure from it. But it is intriguing," said longtime New Yorker art critic Peter Schjeldahl.

