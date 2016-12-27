'Star Wars' Icon Carrie Fisher Dies at 60

Iconic actress Carrie Fisher was rushed to the hospital after going into cardiac arrest on board an LAX-bound flight. Kate Larsen reports for NBC4 News on Dec. 23, 2016. (Published Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016)

Actress and writer Carrie Fisher, best known for her iconic role as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" movies, has died at the age of 60, her daughter announced Tuesday.

"It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," Lourd's representative said in a statement. "She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly."

She suffered a medical emergency on a flight last week and was in a Los Angeles hospital. Well-wishers have been sending tributes and support since her episode on Friday.

Fisher starred in the wildly successful "Star Wars Epsiode IV: A New Hope," "The Empire Strikes Back," and "Return of the Jedi" alongside Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill. The trio returned to the big screen for last year's "Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens," and she had a CGI-enhanced cameo in this month's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

Fisher spent most of her life in the spotlight. The daughter of singer Eddie Fisher and actress Debbie Reynolds, she made her acting debut at just 15 in the Broadway revival of the play "Irene."

Fisher was also an accomplished author, publishing her first novel, "Postcards from the Edge," in 1987. It was made made into a film starring Meryl Streep and Shirley MacLaine. She later published the autobiographical "Wishful Drinking" and the non-fiction follow-up "Shockaholic," among others.

Her memoir "The Princess Diarist," was published this year, and was based on diaries she kept while filming the original "Star Wars" trilogy in the late 70s and early 80s.

Her other film roles include "Shampoo," "The Blues Brothers" and "When Harry Met Sally...."

Fisher was married to musician Paul Simon from 1983 until the following year, although the pair had been dating since 1977 and dated again for a time after their divorce. During a break in the relationship in 1980, she was briefly engaged to Dan Aykroyd.

Simon's song "Hearts and Bones" is reportedly about their relationship.

She and talent agent Bryan Lourd later dated and had one child, "Scream Queens" actress Billie Lourd.

Fisher publicly disclosed her bipolar disorder diagnosis and her battles with addiction, and often incorporated her struggles and experiences into her literary and stage work.