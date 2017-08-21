Md. Man Admits to Stabbing, Killing Sister, Cousins: Police

Residents in Clinton, Maryland, are trying to find ways to help and show their sorrow after three girls were murdered inside a home. News4's Darcy Spencer reports. (Published Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017)

Neighbors React to Killings of Three Girls in Clinton

The man who police say has confessed to stabbing his 6-year-old sister and two young cousins Friday made a series of strange outbursts during a wild court hearing Monday, and will now get a mental evaluation.

Antonio Shareek Williams' scheduled court hearing was halted after his outbursts.

At one point in the hearing, family members on both sides began fighting in court.

Williams, 25, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of the three girls in Prince George’s County. Police said their bodies were discovered around 7:30 a.m. Friday in a home in the 6400 block of Brooke Jane Drive in Clinton, Maryland.

Investigators said Williams was left in the home by his mother to watch over Nadiara Janae Withers, 6, who police said was his sister, and two cousins: 9-year-old Ariana Elizabeth DeCree and 6-year-old Ajayah Royale DeCree.

The DeCree sisters are from in Newark, New Jersey, and were in Clinton visiting for the summer. They are the daughters of the suspect’s mother’s cousin, police said.



When the mother, Andrena Kelley, returned home from work early Friday morning, she discovered the girls in their beds, suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds.

The Prince George’s County Fire Department responded to the scene, but all three children were pronounced dead.

Police said they found a 2-year-old girl, who was unharmed, in the home when they arrived. She was another sister of the suspect.

Investigators said Williams was arrested and later provided a full confession of how he stabbed and killed the three girls while the kids were sharing a bed. They said he did not provide a reason for the attack.

Williams is in custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status. Police said they had no word about a lawyer for him.

Nadiara's father and stepmother set up a GoFundMe page for the little girl's funeral.

