Rounds of ammunition were stuffed into toothpaste tubes.

A man carrying a loaded pistol and ammunition hidden in toothpaste tubes was caught near the Port Authority Bus Terminal Monday, police say.

Police found the man with a loaded gun, two knives and 106 rounds of ammunition at Dyer Avenue and West 41st Street around 4.30 p.m. Monday.

The startling discovery was made after officers investigated a man they suspected of smoking marijuana in public.

When they searched him, they found the arsenal of weapons on him and in his backpack.

That included a loaded 9mm pistol loaded with eight rounds, and another in the chamber, plus a switchblade knife and a folding knife.

As the officers continued to search, they ended up finding 106 rounds of ammunition, some of which were covered with toothpaste and moisturizer, having been stuffed into personal hygiene containers.

The suspect has been named as Amos J. Stowers, 30, of no address.

He is being charged with several counts of criminal possession of a weapon.