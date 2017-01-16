Transport Workers Union and MTA Reach 11th Hour Deal

It's 17 days before the Second Avenue subway is aiming to open, and MTA contracts are under negotiation. Andrew Siff reports. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016)

MTA Contracts Under Discussion as Second Avenue Subway Deadline Looms

The MTA has reached a "tentative" deal with the Transport Workers Union after the deadline for contract negotiations expired overnight.

Sources told NBC 4 New York that negotiations for the contracts of the employees who work on the MTA trains and subway lines went until 3 a.m. Monday.

They resumed later in the morning, and by midday the two had found enough common ground to announce a deal.

President of the Transport Worker's Union John Samuelsen said the tentative contract covered 36,000 workers, and sources tell NBC 4 New York raises are 2.5 percent.

The raises were a point of contention with the MTA not wanting to budge above the 2 percent pay rise mark.

Samuelsen said it was a two-and-a-half year deal that included cash bonuses for some, bigger raises for drivers of articulated buses and new protections for the 5,000 female employees of the company.

The protections include new changing rooms and breastfeeding stations.

The contract is set to go to the executive board meeting Tuesday morning. Employees would then vote on the contract within two weeks.