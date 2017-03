Fire fighters are battling a 4-alarm blaze tearing through multiple homes in the Bronx.

One civilian is being treated with minor injuries, the FDNY said.

At least 33 fire fighting units and 138 personnel were sent to the fire that was called in 1:29 p.m. Wednesday, it said.

The fire started on the second floor of 1342 College Street, but by 2:08 p.m. the inferno had spread to five other buildings and was increased to a 4-alarm fire.

More to come.