A 1-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the knee and a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg in Brooklyn on Saturday evening, police said.

A young boy was among at least two people shot and injured in Brooklyn on Saturday evening, police said.

Shots rang out near Sutter and Van Sinderen avenues in East New York shortly before 5:15 p.m., according to police.

The 1-year-old boy was with his mother and grandfather when a bullet grazed his knee, police said.

The boy was rushed to Kings County Hospital and is expected to be alright.

A 20-year-old man was also hit by a bullet in his right leg. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital. His condition wasn't immediately known.

No one has been arrested. Police said they're looking for a thin 20-year-old man with braided hair.