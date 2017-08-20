A head-on crash on the Hutchinson River Parkway early Sunday killed a woman who was driving the wrong way on the northbound lanes and critically injured her passenger, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 30-year-old man, was in serious but stable condition, Westchester County police said.

A Kia Sorrento was driving the wrong direction near the Weaver Street exit when it collided with a Land Rover, police said.

The driver of the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County police. Her passenger, a woman in her late 30s, was in critical condition and undergoing surgery at Westchester Medical Center.

The northbound lanes of Hutchinson River Parkway remained closed after noon.

O'Leary said police don't yet know why the Kia was driving the wrong direction.