Woman Shot in Front of her Home in Queens: Police

The NYPD released this photo of a black Nissan that was seen leaving the scene of a Queens shooting.

A woman standing in front of her Queens home was shot in the lower torso, police said.

The 22-year-old was outside her home Friday afternoon on Union Hall Street and Guy R. Boulevard in Jamaica when someone fired several shots, the NYPD said.

She was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition, police said.

A black Nissan Maxima with no front license plate was seen leaving the area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

Meanwhile, in Brooklyn, a 35-year-old man was shot to death on Saturday.

Gavin Adams, of Brooklyn, was found in a car in East Flatbush with gunshot wounds to his head and torso, the NYPD said. He was pronounced dead at Kings County hospital.

No one has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.