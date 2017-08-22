Woman Pushed onto Subway Tracks: NYPD

A woman was pushed onto the tracks at a subway station in the East Village Tuesday night, police say.

The 49-year-old victim was standing on the northbound platform at the F train station when a man in his 20s approached her from behind and shoved her, police said.

Several bystanders rushed to her aid and pulled her off the tracks, seating her on a nearby bench. No train was approaching at the time, authorities say.

The woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital with a cut to her head. She's in serious but stable condition.

The suspect pushed the woman unprovoked, police said. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and dark pants.