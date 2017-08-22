Woman Pushed onto Subway Tracks: NYPD - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Woman Pushed onto Subway Tracks: NYPD

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Woman Pushed onto Subway Tracks: NYPD
    NBC 4 NY
    Police officers at the 2nd Avenue subway station in East Village Tuesday

    A woman was pushed onto the tracks at a subway station in the East Village Tuesday night, police say. 

    The 49-year-old victim was standing on the northbound platform at the F train station when a man in his 20s approached her from behind and shoved her, police said. 

    Several bystanders rushed to her aid and pulled her off the tracks, seating her on a nearby bench. No train was approaching at the time, authorities say. 

    The woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital with a cut to her head. She's in serious but stable condition. 

    The suspect pushed the woman unprovoked, police said. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and dark pants. 

    Published 20 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us