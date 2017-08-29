Woman Threw Cup of Urine on DC Bus Driver

A passenger on a D.C. bus threw a cup of her own urine on the driver of an X2 bus. News4's Pat Collins reports. (Published 3 hours ago)

A D.C. bus driver told a woman to have a nice day, and she responded by throwing her own urine at the driver, officials say.

"To say bizarre is really an understatement. It's a vulgar assault," Metro Transit Police Chief Ron Pavlik said.

Metro Transit Police are still trying to identify the woman who assaulted the bus driver.

The woman was getting off the X2 bus at Benning Road and Minnesota Avenue about 6:15 p.m. Saturday when the driver told her to have a nice day, police said.

The woman asked the driver if she was talking to her. She said yes. Then, the woman took out a purple to-go cup and threw its contents onto her.

It was urine, the driver soon realized.

Surveillance video shows the woman tossing the liquid at the driver and then running away.

The driver was taken to a hospital and "decontaminated," police said.

Officers later found that the woman had urinated on the bus.

"Based on the video evidence we retrieved, the woman is seen at the rear of the bus relieving herself into a cup," Pavlik said.

"I can't think of anything the operator did to warrant the assault," the transit police chief continued.

One woman who rides the bus said she wasn't shocked by the attack.

"If it's the X2, it's a lot of crazy stuff on that bus. I've seen a man with a cup of spit on that bus before," she said. "He was sitting there spitting and spitting."

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to call 301-955-5000.