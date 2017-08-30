A woman was found unconscious in the Bronx Tuesday with rosary beads shoved in her mouth, sources tell News 4 New York.

Just before 5:30 p.m., the 33-year-old woman was found unresponsive in a hallway of a building on Anderson Avenue in Highbridge, police say. The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to cops.

Prior to police getting the call about the unconscious woman in the hallway, a man was found naked wandering around in the street, according to sources. He was taken into custody for a psychological evaluation, sources said. The man is related to the woman, but their relationship wasn’t immediately clear, according to sources.

Investigators were seen at the scene going in and out of the apartment building.

The woman's identify has not been made public.

The investigation is underway and a medical examiner will determine the woman’s cause of death.