Woman Hit by Subway in Manhattan After Possibly Fainting on Platform: MTA | NBC New York
Woman Hit by Subway in Manhattan After Possibly Fainting on Platform: MTA

    A woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition after she possibly fainted on a subway platform and fell in front of a train Wednesday, transit officials say.

    According to the MTA, the woman may have briefly lost consciousness as she stood on the platform at the Lexington Avenue and East 51st Street station shortly before 1:30 p.m.

    She then fell in front of an oncoming train and became trapped underneath it. The nature of her injuries wasn't immediately clear. 

    Some subway service changes were reported as authorities investigated. 

    Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

