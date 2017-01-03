A woman crashed into a building structure on a golf course in Setauket Tuesday night, police say. (Published 2 hours ago)

A woman lost control of her Jeep on a slippery roadway on Long Island Tuesday evening, and crashed through a guardrail and a fence before skidding down an embankment and slamming into a building on a golf course, sparking a massive blaze, authorities say.

Suffolk police say a 19-year-old woman was driving east on Sheep Pasture Road in Setauket when she lost control her 2003 Jeep Liberty on the wet pavement just after 5:30 p.m.

She struck a wooden guardrail, went through a chain-link fence and down an embankment, then crashed into the side of a building at St. George's Golf Course, police said.

The Jeep caught fire, which quickly spread across the building, a refreshment stand that houses a bathroom, police said.

The building was destroyed. No one was in the building or on the golf course at the time.

The driver, who's from Stony Brook, was able to crawl out of the car and was helped to safety by a good Samaritan before responders arrived. She was taken to Stony Brook Hospital with bumps and bruises, and is expected to be OK.