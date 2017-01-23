Water Main Break Leaves Gaping Sinkhole in Manhattan

A 12-inch water main break created a sinkhole in Washington Heights Monday morning, causing traffic delays in the area as crews worked on repairs.

The water was shut off shortly after the 4 a.m. break at 167th Street and Edgecomb Avenue, and though there was no apparent flooding, crews had to close off the area because of the resulting sinkhole.

The sinkhole didn't swallow any cars, but some nearby vehicles had to be towed away. Drivers were advised to take alternate routes.

No injuries or evacuations were reported, and both Con Edison and the Department of Environmental Protection were on scene.