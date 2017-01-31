Caged Wallaby Found in Long Island Garage

FILE: In this July 2, 2015 photo, a wallaby mother with a joey in its pouch appears at the private Granite Gorge Nature Park in Mareeba, Australia.

A malnourished wallaby was found living in a cage in a Long Island garage Tuesday afternoon, authorities say.

Nassau County SPCA officials say that they received an anonymous tip about a caged wallaby in East Rockwaway, saying the animal didn't appear to have any food or water and was severely underweight.

The SPCA says it retrieved the wallaby within three hours.

Although wallabies are not an endangered species, it's illegal to own the animal in East Rockaway, according to town code.

Wallabies, which are native to Australia, need a warm environment to survive.