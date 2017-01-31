Caged Wallaby Found in Long Island Garage | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

Caged Wallaby Found in Long Island Garage

By Ashley Domagola

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Wilson Ring
    FILE: In this July 2, 2015 photo, a wallaby mother with a joey in its pouch appears at the private Granite Gorge Nature Park in Mareeba, Australia.

    A malnourished wallaby was found living in a cage in a Long Island garage Tuesday afternoon, authorities say.

    Nassau County SPCA officials say that they received an anonymous tip about a caged wallaby in East Rockwaway, saying the animal didn't appear to have any food or water and was severely underweight. 

    The SPCA says it retrieved the wallaby within three hours. 

    Although wallabies are not an endangered species, it's illegal to own the animal in East Rockaway, according to town code.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Wallabies, which are native to Australia, need a warm environment to survive. 

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us