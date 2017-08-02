A volunteer EMS unit in New Jersey has shut down and turned over services to the county EMS.
The volunteer Roselle Park EMS closed because of what the mayor called a "public safety issue." Mayor Carl Hokanson says the unit wasn't able to handle the volume of calls coming in, and police were having to respond to the calls as a result.
The township has been using Union County's EMS since August 2015, and are now covered 24/7 every day of the year by the county EMS, said Hokanson. The only new development is the volunteer EMS station was officially shut down on July 31.
