Sweet Photo Shows Elderly Man Feeding Ice Cream to Wife

A sweet photo shows elderly man feeding ice cream to his wife in the heat

A Tennessee man's photo showing an elderly man feeding ice cream to his wife in the sweltering heat has gone viral.

A 34-year-old pastor says on Facebook he and his kids had stopped for ice cream at a Sonic drive-thru after going to the pool, and he spotted the elderly man crouched beside his wife outside the front passenger seat, with the door open.

The man was spoon-feeding his disabled wife ice cream in the near 100-degree temperature, according to the onlooker, Brent Kelley.

"It was a beautiful display of love," Kelley wrote.

The photo, posted to Facebook on Monday, has gotten over 800,000 likes and been shared over 300,000 times.

"Such an amazing and touching show of love and commitment," one person wrote.