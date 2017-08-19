Car Bursts Into Flames on the George Washington Bridge - NBC New York
UPDATED: 
OLY-NY

Car Bursts Into Flames on the George Washington Bridge

    processing...

    A car caught fire on the George Washington Bridge late Saturday afternoon, temporarily halting upper-level traffic in both directions. 

    (Published 42 minutes ago)

    A car caught fire on the upper level of the George Washington Bridge on Saturday afternoon, temporarily halting traffic in both directions, Port Authority police said.

    Inbound traffic was at a standstill as a Port Authority crew brought the fire under control at 4:45 p.m., less than 10 minutes after it started. 

    Outbound traffic was also halted because smoke from the blaze was drifting into those lanes, according to police. 

    One person was removed from the flaming car uninjured, police said. 

    NBC 4 New York

    Inbound and outbound traffic were both moving shortly before 5:15 p.m. 

    Traffic on the lower level of the bridge was not affected. 

    Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

