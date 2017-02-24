The upper level of the George Washington Bridge was closed in both directions on Friday morning, as live Chopper 4 video showed police making a daring rescue of a man hanging off the side of the bridge.

Local police departments tweeted that traffic was being diverted to alternate routes. Transit officials warned of delays up to 2 hours crossing the bridge.

Law enforcement sources told News 4 New York that the man in question had a pellet gun, which he turned over to police at some point during the standoff.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.