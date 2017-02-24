Upper Level GW Bridge Closed in Both Directions Due to Police Activity | NBC New York
Upper Level GW Bridge Closed in Both Directions Due to Police Activity

There was a substantial police presence on both sides of the span

    The upper level of the George Washington Bridge was closed in both directions on Friday morning, as live Chopper 4 video showed police making a daring rescue of a man hanging off the side of the bridge. 

    Local police departments tweeted that traffic was being diverted to alternate routes. Transit officials warned of delays up to 2 hours crossing the bridge.

    Law enforcement sources told News 4 New York that the man in question had a pellet gun, which he turned over to police at some point during the standoff. 

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

    Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

