The upper level of the George Washington Bridge was closed in both directions on Friday morning, as live Chopper 4 video showed police making a daring rescue of a man hanging off the side of the bridge.
Local police departments tweeted that traffic was being diverted to alternate routes. Transit officials warned of delays up to 2 hours crossing the bridge.
Law enforcement sources told News 4 New York that the man in question had a pellet gun, which he turned over to police at some point during the standoff.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago