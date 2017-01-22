Not a Single Arrest in Massive D.C. Women's March

Protesters walk during the Women's March on Washington, with the U.S. Capitol in the background, on January 21, 2017. Large crowds are attending the anti-Trump rally a day after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th U.S. president.

D.C. police said they had no reports of arrests as of 6 p.m. on Saturday, a stark contrast to Friday's anti-Trump protest that saw 230 people arrested, the windows of businesses smashed and a limo torched. Witnesses said self-described anarchists were behind some of Friday's violence, NBC News reported.

"This is not about people doing stupid stuff and getting arrested," said Robin Gilmore, a 56-year-old therapist who drove up from Annapolis, Maryland, on Friday. "Really, the police are cooperating. This couldn't happen without police cooperation."

Watch Live Watch Women's Marches From Across the Country

Marchers reported that police were civil and participants were kind to one another, often looking after each other in the dense crowd. People were elbow-to-elbow and some said they couldn't move for hours.