What to Know A man and a woman were found dead inside a newly built $1.6 million home in Holmdel Thursday, prosecutors say

Authorities are looking into their deaths as a possible murder-suicide, according to sources; the prosecutor says there's no public threat

The home is in a luxury development where homes are still being built and few of the neighboring houses are yet occupied

A man and a woman were found dead inside a newly built home in a New Jersey luxury development where mansions are on the market for over $1 million, law enforcement sources say.

Sources tell News 4 police are investigating the deaths at 4 Paddington Lane in Holmdel as a possible murder-suicide. The Monmouth County prosecutor says there's no threat to the public.

A family member told police they heard a gunshot in the house Thursday morning but for some reason police weren't called for a couple of hours, according to sources.

The home is a brand-new Toll Brothers development next to the old Bell Labs complex in the middle of Holmdel. Few if any of the other homes are occupied yet, and none of the four homes were occupied except for the one where the bodies were found.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene investigating Thursday; officers were seen interviewing contractors and workers in the area.

The family had moved into the $1.6 million house after closing on the home on July 21, sources say.Records show the family put down roughly $1 million as a down payment, and about $1.15 million was borrowed.



