What to Know A man and a woman dead inside a newly built $1.6 million home in Holmdel Thursday have been identified as a husband and wife

Authorities say 42-year-old Asma Hussain shot her husband, 52-year-old Arshad Zarak, twice, then shot herself

A teenage boy called 911 Thursday afternoon after finding the couple in the master bedroom of the home inside The Reserve at Holmdel

Authorities have released the identities of the couple found dead inside a newly built home in a luxury New Jersey development Thursday, saying it appears the woman shot and killed her husband before turning the gun on herself.

Police in Holmdel had gotten a 911 call from a teenage boy inside the $1.6 million home at 4 Paddington Court Thursday afternoon, officials said. When officers arrived, they found 52-year-old Arshad Zarak lying on the bed and his wife, 42-year-old Asma Hussain, facedown on the floor, with a gun in her hand. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Montmouth County prosecutor's office says an autopsy found Zarak died of two gunshot wounds to the head and Hussain died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

It appears from the investigation Hussain shot her husband twice, killing him, then killed herself, the prosecutor's office said.

Man and Woman Found Dead in NJ Home

A man and a woman were found dead inside a newly built $1.6 million home in Holmdel Thursday, prosecutors say. (Published Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017)

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact the prosecutor's office at 800-533-7443 or Holmdel police at 732-946-4400.

The couple's home was in a brand-new Toll Brothers development next to the old Bell Labs complex, called The Reserve at Holmdel.

Two neighbors in the development told News 4 Thursday that a family of five lived in the home where the bodies were found: a husband and wife and their three children. They say they never saw or heard any fighting or indication anything was wrong.

The family had moved into the $1.6 million house after closing on the home on July 21, sources say.Records show the family put down roughly $1 million as a down payment, and about $1.15 million was borrowed.