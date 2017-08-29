Trader Joe’s to Open Two New NYC Locations in 2018

The supermarkets are so popular in New York City, they're routinely crowded and checkout lines are notoriously long. (Published Friday, March 31, 2017)

There will be more places to buy Cookie Butter in Manhattan come next year.

Trader Joe’s announced earlier this month that it will open new outposts on the Upper West Side and in SoHo in 2018.

The Upper West Side location will be on Columbus Avenue and 93rd Street. The SoHo location will be on 233 Spring St.



Trader Joe’s also opened a new Brooklyn location in June and a Hoboken store in May.

You can find out about all of Trader Joe’s new locations here.

Meanwhile, another supermarket chain with its own fan base has announced plans to open three new stores in New York and New Jersey: upstate favorite Wegmans is coming to Hanover, Montvale and Brooklyn in 2017 and 2018.

