Man Slashes 52 Tires of Police, Fire Vehicles in NJ

Police in South Jersey are looking for a man who slashed the tires of police and fire vehicles in Somerdale, Camden County. NBC10's Pamela Osborne has the latest.

A man was caught on surveillance video slashing the tires of several police and fire vehicles in Somerdale, New Jersey.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, an unidentified man walked into the municipal parking lot of the Somerdale Police Headquarters and slashed all four tires on nine marked police vehicles, one marked fire vehicle and three personal vehicles belonging to officers. In all, 52 tires were slashed.

Police say the suspect returned to the parking lot around 4:30 a.m. and was caught on video hiding between cars at a house located across the street from police headquarters.

The suspect is described as a tall, thin and bald male wearing red sneakers. If you have any information on his identity or the incident, please call Somerdale Police at 856-428-6324.

