Thieves Make Off With $6 Million in Gems From K-Town Jewelry Store: NYPD
NBC_OTS_NY

Thieves Make Off With $6 Million in Gems From K-Town Jewelry Store: NYPD

    NYPD

    Police are searching for three men who robbed a Korea Town jewelry wholesaler for $6 million in gems Saturday night.

    The suspects entered the KGH Holdings Jewelry Wholesaler at around 11 p.m., police said. They allegedly used a pry bar and hammer to gain entry into the store near 36th street and Sixth Avenue.

    Authorities said the men stole approximately $6 million in jewelry from two safes once they were inside the store. The men then fled the scene through a sixth floor stairwell.

    There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

    Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

    Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

