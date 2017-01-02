Police are searching for three men who robbed a Korea Town jewelry wholesaler for $6 million in gems Saturday night.

The suspects entered the KGH Holdings Jewelry Wholesaler at around 11 p.m., police said. They allegedly used a pry bar and hammer to gain entry into the store near 36th street and Sixth Avenue.

Authorities said the men stole approximately $6 million in jewelry from two safes once they were inside the store. The men then fled the scene through a sixth floor stairwell.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.