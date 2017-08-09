These are the best public elementary schools in New York City, according to a new report. (Published 2 hours ago)

The Best Public Elementary Schools in NYC: Report

A new study from data science company Niche has ranked the best public elementary schools in the nation.

And four schools in New York and New Jersey have landed in the top 10.

Three of the four schools are located in Jericho on Long Island.

Robert Seamen Elementary came in at No. 7, followed by Cantiague Elementary at No. 8 and the George A. Jackson School at No. 10.

A New Jersey school also ranked in the top 10 nationally. Littlebrook Elementary in Princeton landed the No. 9 spot.

The company analyzed state test scores, student-teacher ratio, student diversity, teacher quality, grade school ratings and the overall quality of the school district to determine the rankings.

In addition to the national list, Niche also ranked schools by state.

Check out the list below to see if a school near you made it into the top 10 public elementary schools in either New York or New Jersey.

New York:

No. 1: The best public elementary school in New York is Robert Seaman Elementary School in Jericho. The Long Island school has 326 students and a 9:1 student to teacher ratio, according to Niche. It also ranked as the seventh best elementary school in the nation.

No. 2: A Jericho school also landed the second spot on the list. Cantiague Elementary School also ranks fifth for the best public elementary school teachers, according to Niche. It is ranked No. 8 nationally.

No. 3: Yet again, a Jericho school has landed on the list. George A. Jackson School located in Jericho, New York. This school has about 431 students and is ranked 10th nationally.

No. 4: Great Neck's Lakeville Elementary School is ranked fourth New York. The school received "A+" grades for academics and teachers and received a "B+" for diversity.

No. 5: The fifth best elementary school in New York is E.M. Baker School in Great Neck, according to Niche. The Great Neck school has an 11:1 student to teacher ratio. The school received "A+" grades for academics and teachers and received a "B+" for diversity.

No. 6: Syosset's Village Elementary School claims the sixth spot. The students at this public elementary school are 92 percent proficient in math and 77 percent proficient in reading, according to Niche.

No. 7:Edgewood School is the seventh best elementary school in New York, according to Niche. This Scarsdale school also reportedly has the third best public school teachers in New York.

No. 8: Scarsdale's Greenville School is ranked No. 8 on the list of New York's best public elementary schools. Seventy percent of students at this school are proficient in reading and 77 percent are proficient in math, according to Niche.

No. 9: The ninth school on the list is another Scarsdale school, Seely Place School. This elementary school has a 14:1 student to teacher ratio, according to Niche.

No. 10:South Grove Elementary School is the tenth best public elementary school in New York, according to Niche. The Syosset school received "A+" rankings for academics and teachers and a "B+" for diversity.

New Jersey: