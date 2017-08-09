A new study from data science company Niche has ranked the best public elementary schools in the nation.
And four schools in New York and New Jersey have landed in the top 10.
Three of the four schools are located in Jericho on Long Island.
Robert Seamen Elementary came in at No. 7, followed by Cantiague Elementary at No. 8 and the George A. Jackson School at No. 10.
A New Jersey school also ranked in the top 10 nationally. Littlebrook Elementary in Princeton landed the No. 9 spot.
The company analyzed state test scores, student-teacher ratio, student diversity, teacher quality, grade school ratings and the overall quality of the school district to determine the rankings.
In addition to the national list, Niche also ranked schools by state.
Check out the list below to see if a school near you made it into the top 10 public elementary schools in either New York or New Jersey.
New York:
- No. 1: The best public elementary school in New York is Robert Seaman Elementary School in Jericho. The Long Island school has 326 students and a 9:1 student to teacher ratio, according to Niche. It also ranked as the seventh best elementary school in the nation.
- No. 2: A Jericho school also landed the second spot on the list. Cantiague Elementary School also ranks fifth for the best public elementary school teachers, according to Niche. It is ranked No. 8 nationally.
- No. 3: Yet again, a Jericho school has landed on the list. George A. Jackson School located in Jericho, New York. This school has about 431 students and is ranked 10th nationally.
- No. 4: Great Neck's Lakeville Elementary School is ranked fourth New York. The school received "A+" grades for academics and teachers and received a "B+" for diversity.
- No. 5: The fifth best elementary school in New York is E.M. Baker School in Great Neck, according to Niche. The Great Neck school has an 11:1 student to teacher ratio. The school received "A+" grades for academics and teachers and received a "B+" for diversity.
- No. 6: Syosset's Village Elementary School claims the sixth spot. The students at this public elementary school are 92 percent proficient in math and 77 percent proficient in reading, according to Niche.
- No. 7:Edgewood School is the seventh best elementary school in New York, according to Niche. This Scarsdale school also reportedly has the third best public school teachers in New York.
- No. 8: Scarsdale's Greenville School is ranked No. 8 on the list of New York's best public elementary schools. Seventy percent of students at this school are proficient in reading and 77 percent are proficient in math, according to Niche.
- No. 9: The ninth school on the list is another Scarsdale school, Seely Place School. This elementary school has a 14:1 student to teacher ratio, according to Niche.
- No. 10:South Grove Elementary School is the tenth best public elementary school in New York, according to Niche. The Syosset school received "A+" rankings for academics and teachers and a "B+" for diversity.
- No. 1: The best public elementary school in New Jersey is Littlebrook Elementary School, according to Niche. The Princeton school has a 10:1 student to teacher ratio and is the No. 9 public elementary school in the nation.
- No. 2: Johnson Park Elementary School is the second best on the list. This Princeton elementary school has 355 students. It received "A+" rankings for academics and teachers and an "A-" for diversity.
- No. 3:Riverside Elementary School, another Princeton school, is the third best elementary school in New Jersey, according to Niche. This school also reportedly has the second best teachers in the state.
- No. 4: The fourth best school on the list is South Mountain School. The students at this Millburn school are 82 percent proficient in reading and 77 percent proficient in math, according to Niche.
- No. 5: Short Hills' Deerfield Elementary School is the fifth best elementary school in New Jersey, according to Niche. Homes near this school reportedly cost slightly over $1 million.
- No. 6: Lincoln-Hubbard Elementary School in Summit comes in at No. 6 on the list. This school also has the fourth best elementary school teachers in New Jersey, according to Niche.
- No. 7: Seventh on the list is another school in Princeton, Princeton Charter School. The students at this school are 89 percent proficient in math and 90 percent proficient in reading, according to Niche.
- No. 8:Essex Fells School is the eighth best public elementary school in New Jersey, according to Niche. The 208 students that attend this school in Essex Fells are 92 percent proficient in Math and Reading, the report says.
- No. 9: The ninth best public elementary school in New Jersey is Mount Prospect Elementary School, according to Niche. The Basking Ridge school reportedly has an 11:1 student to teacher ratio.
- No. 10: Short Hills' Hartshorn Elementary School is the tenth school on this list. Students at this school are 90 percent proficient in reading and 78 percent proficient in math, according to Niche.