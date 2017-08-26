From a robot priest in the East Village to a 100-year-old veteran's reunion with a B-29 aircraft he rode in World War II, here are the most riveting videos from the tri-state and beyond for the week of Aug. 20.

New Yorkers Turn Their Eyes to the Sky for Total Solar Eclipse

New Yorkers Turn Their Eyes to the Sky for Eclipse

The streets of New York slowed to a crawl as people stopped to watch the solar eclipse. Dave Price has more. (Published 2 hours ago)

Incredible Time-Lapse Footage of the Eclipse

Time-Lapse of the Great American Eclipse

Watch Monday's solar eclipse in just one minute. (Published Monday, Aug. 21, 2017)

Man Holding 'Respect Jesus' Sign Grooves to Britney Spears at Grand Central

NYC 'Respect Jesus' Man Dances to Britney Spears' 'Toxic'

A joyful campaigner for Jesus was spotted in Grand Central terminal Tuesday morning grooving to Britney Spears' pop-classic 'Toxic' while sharing his message. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017)

Meet 'Pepper' the Robot Priest

Meet 'Pepper' the Robot Priest

Japanese telecommunications company Softbank has built a robot programmed to fulfill religious duties. The robot, named "Pepper," is on display at a funeral and cemetery expo in Tokyo. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017)

Woman Steals Liquor Bottles, Stuffs Them in Unusual Places

Woman Steals Liquor Bottles, Stuffs Them in Unusual Places

A woman was captured on surveillance video walking into a liquor store in Louisiana on Friday, August 18, and stealing several bottles of booze. At first she puts the bottles in her purse -- but then she started finding more inventive places to hide the bottles. Police are offering $300 for information in the case. Video from Shreveport Police Department. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017)

Queens Chef Helping 1 Year After Earthquake in Italy

Queens Chef Helping 1 Year After Earthquake in Italy

One year after a devastating earthquake killed hundreds in the Italian town of Amatrice, a Queens man is feeling the pull to do more. Marc Santia reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

Congressman Offers to Move Controversial Columbus Monument to Staten Island

Congressman Offers to Move Columbus Statue to Staten Island

The fate of a statue of Christopher Columbus at Columbus Circle is being debated by politicians, with some saying it honors a man who mistreated Native Americans and others saying removing the monument goes too far. Congressman Dan Donovan says the bronze sculpture would be welcomed in his home borough of Staten Island. Melissa Russo reports. (Published Friday, Aug. 25, 2017)

Ring Lost at Cape Cod in 1970 Is Returned to NY Couple

Ring Found on Beach Returned to Couple After 47 Years

A Long Island couple has been waiting 47 years to get this call -- they just learned a precious item lost on their honeymoon has washed up on Cape Cod. Greg Cergol reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

100-Year-Old WWII Veteran Reunites With B-29

WWII Veteran Reunites With B-29

A 100-year-old Greenfield, Indiana man got the chance to get reacquainted with an old friend at Indianapolis Regional Airport - a B-29 aircraft. The B-29 was known as "The Super Fortress." Only two are still in the air since it saw duty during World War II. "Fifi" is one of them. The plane carried precious cargo during the great war, including Collins. (Published Friday, Aug. 25, 2017)

See Hurricane Harvey Build Off Texas From Space

See Hurricane Harvey Build Off Texas From Space