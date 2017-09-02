Chopper 4 captures Lady Liberty in all her glory as the sun comes up Thursday morning.

From a couple who has made it their mission to eat at every Cracker Barrel restaurant in the U.S. to a colony of ants floating through Houston's flooded streets, here are the most compelling videos from the tri-state and beyond for the week of Aug. 27.

Cats, Dogs Displaced by Harvey Arrive in New Jersey

Cats and dogs that were in Texas shelters when Harvey hit were left, once again, without a home. That's why volunteers have brought the animals up to New Jersey, where they'll be put up for adoption. Jummy Olabanji reports. (Published Friday, Sept. 1, 2017)

Time-Lapse Shows Flooding in Houston-Area Garage

A homeowner in the Houston suburb of Meyerland, Texas, set up a camera in his garage on Aug. 27. The footage shows the water rise over four feet, finally receding away 30 hours later. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017)

More Than a Thousand DACA Protesters March to Trump Tower

More than 1,000 protesters hit the streets, marching from Trump International Hotel to Trump Tower in defense of a program that helps immigrant children avoid deportation. Ida Siegal reports. (Published Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017)

NYC Teacher's Remix of Popular Rap Song Goes Viral

A New York City sixth-grade teacher's geography remix of a popular rap song has gone viral, with 52,000 retweets and more than 100,000 likes since she posted it to Twitter last week. (Credit: @ericabuddington) (Published Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017)

Colony of Floating Fire Ants Found in Houston Flood Waters

A reporter shared video of a colony of fire ants floating in Houston flood waters. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017)

Couple Completes Quest to Dine at Every Cracker Barrel in the Country

As of Monday, Ray and Wilma Yoder have dined at all 645 Cracker Barrel restaurant locations in the United States. KGW's Tim Gordon reports. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017)

Rescues Continue in Texas With Broken Hearts

Ray Villeda reports live from Texas as there is a break in the rain and rescues continue with heavy hearts. (Published 15 minutes ago)

Long Lost Cat Comes Home 10 Years Later

A family was reunited with their beloved 10 years after it disappeared thanks to a Pennsylvania animal shelter's microchip scanning system. WETM's Robert Lindenmuth reports. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017)

Drone Footage Captures Damage in Aransas Pass, Texas

