3 Teenagers Nabbed Scaling 15-Story Crane in Manhattan
3 Teenagers Nabbed Scaling 15-Story Crane in Manhattan

No injuries were reported

    A 16-year-old New Jersey boy and two younger friends from New York City were apprehended after police say they scaled a 15-story crane in Tribeca Sunday. 

    Police say they got a call about an emotionally disturbed person on West Street near Desbrosses Street around 6:30 p.m. and encountered the teens climbing down the boom of the crane. 

    All were arrested on charges of criminal trespass, though the younger ones, ages 14 and 15, were charged with the offense as juveniles. 

    According to the Daily News, the teenagers climbed up the crane to take photos; all had cameras on them when they were taken into custody, the paper said.

    Published 2 hours ago

