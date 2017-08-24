Authorities have made an arrest in the Staten Island shooting that wounded an Italian tourist.

Henry Degroat, 19, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment in the August 20 shooting near Crescent Avenue and Jersey Street.

Prosecutors say Degroat fired a 9-mm gun in the middle of the day in a playground filled with people, including children.

A 57-year-old man sitting on a bench was hit in the arm by a bullet. The victim, an Italian national visiting New York City on a temporary work visa, was taken to the hospital with a bullet lodged in his shoulder. Authorities said man was not the intended target in the shooting.

The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The man was trying to find the Italian museum on Tompkins Avenue when he was shot, according to police.

Bail for Degroat was set Thursday at $75,000. Attorney information wasn't immediately available.