Law enforcement officials on Long Island say they're looking forward to President Trump's visit on Friday and are "extending a warm welcome" to the president.

Trump is coming to Suffolk to meet with police about the violent MS-13 gang problem that’s resulted in the killings of 17 young people in the last year and a half, Rep. Peter King told Newsday.

More than 100 Suffolk County deputy sheriffs and correction officers are expected to attend Trump's speaking event in Brentwood on Friday.

The Suffolk County sheriff's office said in a statement they're looking forward to meeting with the president "as he seeks to change the trajectory on outworn immigration policies -- and make America safer and more prosperous for all."

"Long Island is now at the heart of the nation's immigration debate," the statement said. "MS-13 gang violence and murders have gripped its suburban communities."

Sheriff Vincent F. DeMarco said in the statement he's a "strong supporter for intensified border security, closing loopholes in our immigration system, improving communication with local stakeholders and has been outspoken about how gangs have exploited government programs like the Unaccompanied Refugee Minors Program."

Immigrant advocates on Long Island have accused the president of politicizing the MS-13 gang problem to justify a crackdown on undocumented immigrants.

The parents of two teenage girls murdered last September by alleged MS-13 members say they hope to meet Trump during his visit. Rob Mickens and Elizabeth Alvarado, the parents of Nisa Mickens and Kayla Cuevas, who were best friends, say they haven't received a formal invitation to meet with Trump.

“I really want to say to (Trump), how are we really going to end this problem?” said Rob Mickens. “Why did it take this long?”

The White House says it is still working out the itinerary and details of Trump’s visit.

