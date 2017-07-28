The dreaded "switch problems" mucked up subway service for yet another Friday morning commute, with the MTA reporting delays and service changes for straphangers who use the No. 1, No. 7 and A lines.

Switch problems at a single station, Van Cortlandt Park-242nd Street in the Bronx, caused intermittent headaches for commuters on the No. 1 line for hours starting around 11 p.m. Thursday. The problems were fixed - -then they returned -- then they were fixed -- then returned -- and so on and so forth.



By 9:20 a.m., the switch issues at the Bronx station were back for the fourth time in 11 hours. The MTA said some uptown trains were terminating at 215th Street as a result, and that "maintainers are on the scene investigating."

Riders were advised to expect delays in both directions.



The first issue was reported around 11 p.m. Thursday. Trains were not running on the No. 1 line between 238th and 242nd streets in the Bronx for about an hour. Service resumed around midnight with extensive delays, then the switch problems returned around 5 a.m. Friday. Again service resumed after about an hour. But shortly after 8:30 a.m., the switch problems were back. The issue was fixed after about half an hour. And less than 30 minutes later, it was back.

Switch problems were also affecting service for No. 7 line riders. Express service was suspended in both directions at 9:30 a.m. because of ongoing switch problems at the 33rd Street-Rawson station, the MTA said. Local service was running with delays.

At 10 a.m. the MTA tweeted that A trains were terminating at 145th or 168th northbound due to a switch problem at 207th Street.